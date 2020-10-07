Star's Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary is in need of donations

Star's Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary is home to 20 pigs and two chickens, and with winter right around the corner, they are in need of donations.

Faith Affleck, the founder of the sanctuary, realized her love for pigs was more than just a hobby after she purchased her first pig named Star in 2012.

"I got my first pig in 2012 and sadly she passed away in 2012 cause she was sick, thats why I started it all," says Affleck. "I've always had a love for animals cause I've always wanted a hobby farm...This is my life."

The 20-acre farm located in Joe Rich is home to many different kinds of pigs, like three-year-old Oscar.

"He is a Meishan crossed with Berkshire - he is a meat pig," says Affleck. "He was born to be somebody's dinner. So a friend of mine, she sold pigs, by then she bottle fed him because he was so tiny and then they castrated him and then she didn't have the heart to let him go."

Affleck drove to Saskatchewan to bring Oscar home when he was just seven-months old. He now lives a happy life at the sanctuary.

Other pigs that have suffered from medical conditions and/or neglect are also cared for at the sanctuary. Caring for one pig on its own is very expensive, which means taking care of 20 requires lots of help.

"Everybody is sponsored. Some of the pigs have two sponsors, even my chickens are sponsored," says Affleck. "Before the whole COVID thing started, we were doing a lot of fundraisers but now we can't."

While Affleck has found ways to adapt, she says the need for food and other items is still very high.

"I can take monetary donations, gift cards for Buckerfields cause thats where I get all my feed from...bedding like blankets, sheets, towels, anything like that helps," she says.

"Carrots, bananas, zucchini, pumpkins, squash, apples. We did apples last year and we just cut it all up and put it in the freezer and that went into their oatmeal."

Donated funds will go towards food, veterinarian bills, straw, blankets and more. There is also a need for volunteers.

To learn more about helping out or visiting the farm, click here.