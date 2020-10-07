A current and former mayor are supporting Norm Letnick's re-election bid

Photo: file photo James Baker (L)

The mayor of Lake Country and a former Kelowna mayor are throwing their support behind Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal incumbent Norm Letnick.

In a news release this week, Letnick, who is seeking a fourth term, says he has received the support of both James Baker and Walter Gray.

Baker said Letnick has always been there for Lake Country, whether in opposition or as part of government.

“His advocacy for Lake Country has helped secure provincial funds to make a number of local projects possible including our new middle school, a new community health centre, the highway from Winfield to Oyama, millions of dollars to help purchase the Rails to Trails, the expansion of the UBCO campus, more daycare spaces, improved water infrastructure, and more," said Baker.

Gray meantime, who did not run for re-election in 2014, says he has known Letnick since 2002, when he offered to serve the city "in any way he could."

“The principled way Norm votes – including twice against his own party – plus the relentless pursuit of provincial dollars for our local priorities, and his non-partisan leadership during this COVID-19 pandemic as provincial health critic, have earned my respect and I hope many other people’s as well," said Gray.