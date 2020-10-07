163961
162231
Kelowna  

A current and former mayor are supporting Norm Letnick's re-election bid

Mayors back Letnick

- | Story: 312655

The mayor of Lake Country and a former Kelowna mayor are throwing their support behind Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal incumbent Norm Letnick.

In a news release this week, Letnick, who is seeking a fourth term, says he has received the support of both James Baker and Walter Gray.

Baker said Letnick has always been there for Lake Country, whether in opposition or as part of government.

“His advocacy for Lake Country has helped secure provincial funds to make a number of local projects possible including our new middle school, a new community health centre, the highway from Winfield to Oyama, millions of dollars to help purchase the Rails to Trails, the expansion of the UBCO campus, more daycare spaces, improved water infrastructure, and more," said Baker.

Gray meantime, who did not run for re-election in 2014, says he has known Letnick since 2002, when he offered to serve the city "in any way he could."

“The principled way Norm votes – including twice against his own party – plus the relentless pursuit of provincial dollars for our local priorities, and his non-partisan leadership during this COVID-19 pandemic as provincial health critic, have earned my respect and I hope many other people’s as well," said Gray.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163625
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4266003
5082 Weiss Court
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$970,000
more details
157940


162862


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Catniss
Catniss Kelowna SPCA >


153561


160133


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Wednesday hump day is upon us!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Tattuesday: Horrible tattoos
Galleries
Tattoos so bad, you wish they weren’t permanent. .  
Tattuesday: Horrible tattoos (2)
Galleries
Guitar great Eddie Van Halen dead at 65
Music
Rocker Eddie Van Halen has lost his battle with throat cancer.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163720
163259