Kelowna nightclub's pivot to food service allows it to stay open

Club not violating rules: IH

While all nightclubs and banquet halls were ordered to close by Dr. Bonnie Henry a month ago, one Kelowna nightclub has found a way to remain open. 

Interior Health has confirmed Downtown Kelowna’s Liquid Zoo is following COVID-19 protocols and is no longer operating as a nightclub, as it has now adopted a full meal service. 

According to the provincial health order, bars that do not offer full meal service must close by 11 p.m., with last call for alcohol at all bars and restaurants, regardless of if food is served or not, now at 10 p.m.

While some voiced concerns about how Liquid Zoo, a strip and night club, has continued to operate amid the public health order, Interior Health says the full meal service means they can stay open past 11 p.m.

A menu on Liquid Zoo’s website lists burgers, spaghetti and meatballs, perogies and other side dishes. The club COVID-19 plan says patrons are seated at tables, most of which are held by reservation in advance. 

Interior Health also denied allegations that the club was breaching the rules by overselling liquor at last call.

According to the provincial order, “licensed facilities need to adhere to specific limits on how much alcohol each person can order at a time (3 ounces of liquor, 24 ounces of beer, etc.)”

“Overselling at last call would be a violation of these requirements. The Liquor and Cannabis Licensing Branch will investigate reports of locations that are violating the Act,” adds IH.

