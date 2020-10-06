Rescue crews busy with two incidents Tuesday

Photo: COSAR file photo

Emergency crews have their hands full Tuesday afternoon with a pair of rescues currently underway.

The first rescue involves an elderly hiker who was five kilometres up the KLO creek.

"That's a 74-year-old hiker that has gotten tired and doesn't think he can make it out," according to Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Tim Light.

Light says Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is dealing with that rescue while they are heading to trestle one in Myra Canyon for a report that someone has gone down the embankment.

"Somebody is over the bank by the first trestle, not sure whether they were on a bike or hiking," Light says. As of 1:20 p.m. it's also not clear on the age or gender of the person and it is unclear if there are any injuries involved.

Rescue crews are rallying at the second parking lot off of June Springs Rd.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.