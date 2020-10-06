Person dies after falling from trestle at Myra Canyon

Photo: Google Street View Trestle 1

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP says the victim of a fatal fall from a trestle in Myra Canyon was an 85-year-old man.

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man's death,” states Const. Solana Paré, spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who witnessed this tragic event, as well as the mans' friends and family during this difficult time.”

Due to the privacy of the deceased, as per the Coroners Act, no further information will be released by the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service.

UPDATE 2:45 p.m.

A person has died after falling from a trestle on the Kettle Valley Railway trail in Myra Canyon.

Emergency crews were called to trestle one, near the parking lot off June Springs Road at around noon, arriving to find a person who had fallen about 40 feet from the trestle.

The victim, a senior, was at the bottom of a ravine and was being attended to by a doctor and paramedics. One rescuer was lowered to help medical personnel.

“The patient was declared deceased at the scene by the Doctor. At this time KFD crews are bringing the victim up to be transported to KGH,” said platoon captain Tim Light of the Kelowna Fire Department.

No additional details were released.

Castanet has a reporter on the way to the scene.

ORIGINAL 1:30 p.m.

Emergency crews have their hands full Tuesday afternoon with a pair of rescues currently underway.

The first rescue involves an elderly hiker who was five kilometres up the KLO creek.

"That's a 74-year-old hiker that has gotten tired and doesn't think he can make it out," according to Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Tim Light.

Light says Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is dealing with that rescue while they are heading to trestle one in Myra Canyon for a report that someone has gone down the embankment.

"Somebody is over the bank by the first trestle, not sure whether they were on a bike or hiking," Light says. As of 1:20 p.m. it's also not clear on the age or gender of the person and it is unclear if there are any injuries involved.

Rescue crews are rallying at the second parking lot off of June Springs Rd.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.