SUV and motorcycle crash at Gordon and KLO Tuesday morning

Photo: Google Maps

A 16-year-old motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in Kelowna.



RCMP say they received reports just before 9 a.m. that an SUV collided with a motorcycle at Gordon Drive and KLO Road.



The driver of an SUV, a 27-year-old female, was not injured in the collision.



The teen was thrown from the motorcycle and transported to the hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with non-life-threatening injuries.



Police say the SUV was turning left from KLO Road northbound on Gordon Drive when it collided with the motorcycle travelling westbound on KLO Road on a green light.