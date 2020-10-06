163233
Kelowna  

SUV and motorcycle crash at Gordon and KLO Tuesday morning

Motorcyclist hurt in crash

- | Story: 312640

A 16-year-old motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in Kelowna. 

RCMP say they received reports just before 9 a.m. that an SUV collided with a motorcycle at Gordon Drive and KLO Road. 

The driver of an SUV, a 27-year-old female, was not injured in the collision.

The teen was thrown from the motorcycle and transported to the hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the SUV was turning left from KLO Road northbound on Gordon Drive when it collided with the motorcycle travelling westbound on KLO Road on a green light.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163292
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4243853
#407, 457 West Avenue
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$529,900
more details
161351


162546


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Catniss
Catniss Kelowna SPCA >


163501


162826


Dachshund meticulously prepares pillow for bedtime

Must Watch
Pepper the dachshund is a perfectionist, even when it comes to sleeping. Watch his hilarious routine as he turns a pillow into a...
Ed Sheeran’s ex-management insisted he dyed his trademark ginger hair black to be successful
Music
Ed Sheeran was ordered to dye his hair black if he wanted to...
This 3-year-old giving his dad a ‘checkup’ is the cutest thing you’ll see today
Must Watch
Jakobi Nichols, 3, wants to be a doctor someday and practices by...
Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck sitting down for virtual Dazed and Confused table read
Showbiz
Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck are among the Dazed and...
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 6, 2020
Galleries
Memes hot of the presses!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160212
162890