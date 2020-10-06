162805
Virtual all-candidates forums will be hosted by Chamber of Commerce Oct. 20

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce will host a series of virtual all-candidates forums leading up to the provincial election.

The forums, for candidates in the three Central Okanagan ridings, will be held Tuesday. Oct. 20.

Candidates in each riding will be brought together, along with a moderator, in a studio for each forum.

The chamber says COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing will be in place.

Each forum will last 90 minutes, with 90 minutes in between to allow for cleaning and sanitizing.

Those wishing to attend the forums virtually must pre-register with the Chamber of Commerce..

Viewers will have an opportunity to post questions online with the moderator,

The forum schedule is as follows:

  • Kelowna West 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Kelowna-Mission Noon to 1:30 p.m.
  • Kelowna-Lake Country 3 p.m. to 4:30

