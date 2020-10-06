Share your experiences with accessible parking in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna wants to hear from you.

They're reaching out to accessible parking users to take a survey and share their experiences using their parking stalls.

“We completed the Downtown Area Parking Plan last year and during that process, we heard from residents that there are barriers to accessible parking in Kelowna,” says Andrew Rolston, parking operations coordinator.

“This survey will help us understand more clearly what those barriers are and what solutions users would prefer.”

Survey feedback will be used to create a new accessible parking program and respondents can enter to win a $50 gift card to a local business for their participation.

The survey is open now until Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. to anyone who regularly uses or has used accessible parking stalls in city-owned parking lots and on-street parking, for themselves, friends, family members or clients.