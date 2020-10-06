Little opposition to controversial Lakeshore Road development

Photo: Stober Group

A controversial development proposed for Lakeshore Road next to Gyro Beach returns to the city council table tonight.

And, if correspondence received by the city clerk's office is any indication, the development is receiving a lukewarm response at best from area residents.

While there has been push back from some concerning impact on the neighbourhood, densification, traffic, height and overall appearance of the development, only seven people have made their views known in writing ahead of tonight's public hearing.

And, according to city clerk Stephen Fleming, only two are in opposition.

The development, proposed by Stober Construction, would be situated on the current Willow Creek Campground and an adjacent gravel parking lot.

Presently, the project calls for two towers, the tallest of which would be 14 storeys, and approximately 322 units.

The application before council Tuesday concerns only whether the new zoning sought by the developer fits with the city's vision for the area.

If council agrees with the zoning, decisions on height and the overall look of the project would be on the table at the development permit stage.