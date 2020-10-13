This year's Get Involved Lake Country: A Celebration of Volunteers and Community Sprit goes virtual

Photo: Contributed

This year's Get Involved Lake Country: A Celebration of Volunteers and Community Spirit is going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event features a Facebook page where organizations are profiled and featured in video interviews. The celebration begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 17 and will feature stories of volunteers, information about the Okanagan Volunteer Connector and a panel discussion between non-profits.

This is an opportunity for people who want to get involved in the community to learn more about available options.

To sign up for the live event click here. It will also be live-streamed through the Facebook page.

“Volunteering is a great way to get connected to your community. Maintaining social connections is an important part of our health and wellbeing,” says project coordinator with KCR Community Resources Stephanie Moore.

“Volunteers are also vital to the wellbeing of our communities. Volunteers support every aspect of our lifestyle from arts and culture, to health services, to sports and recreation.”

All volunteers and those wanting to get involved are invited to participate.