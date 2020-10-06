Traffic at Gordon Dr and DeHart Rd due to vehicle incident

Photo: Contributed

The early morning commute was backed up at the intersection of Gordon Drive and DeHart Road on Tuesday morning just before 9 a.m. due to a vehicle incident.

A Castanet reader sent in photos of EMS and BC Ambulance tending to a person inside the intersection.

The eyewitness tells Castanet traffic was backed up all the way to Steele Road as emergency crews worked on the scene.

Crews are still on scene.

No word on the cause of the crash or the severity of the injuries.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.