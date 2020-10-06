Bicycle crash slows traffic at Gordon & DeHart

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 10:55 a.m.

Witnesses tell Castanet the emergency incident Tuesday morning at Gordon Drive and DeHart Road did not involve a motor vehicle.

A boy on a bicycle crashed while crossing the roadway, breaking multiple bones in the process.

Paramedics treated the boy on the roadway and took him to the hospital.

Castanet has requested confirmation from the RCMP.

ORIGINAL 9:15 a.m.

The early morning commute was backed up at the intersection of Gordon Drive and DeHart Road on Tuesday morning just before 9 a.m.

A Castanet reader sent in photos of EMS and BC Ambulance tending to a person inside the intersection.

The eyewitness tells Castanet traffic was backed up all the way to Steele Road as emergency crews worked on the scene.

Crews are still on scene.

No word on the cause of the crash or the severity of the injuries.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.