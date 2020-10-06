162805
Kelowna  

Bicycle crash slows traffic at Gordon & DeHart

Bike crash on Gordon

- | Story: 312599

UPDATE 10:55 a.m.

Witnesses tell Castanet the emergency incident Tuesday morning at Gordon Drive and DeHart Road did not involve a motor vehicle. 

A boy on a bicycle crashed while crossing the roadway, breaking multiple bones in the process. 

Paramedics treated the boy on the roadway and took him to the hospital.

Castanet has requested confirmation from the RCMP.

ORIGINAL 9:15 a.m.

The early morning commute was backed up at the intersection of Gordon Drive and DeHart Road on Tuesday morning just before 9 a.m.

A Castanet reader sent in photos of EMS and BC Ambulance tending to a person inside the intersection. 

The eyewitness tells Castanet traffic was backed up all the way to Steele Road as emergency crews worked on the scene. 

Crews are still on scene.

No word on the cause of the crash or the severity of the injuries.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

162679
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4274451
131 2330 Butt Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$439,000
more details
163498


163117


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Catniss
Catniss Kelowna SPCA >


163501


162862


Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck sitting down for virtual Dazed and Confused table read

Showbiz
Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck are among the Dazed and Confused cast members reuniting for a live table read. The cast of the...
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 6, 2020
Galleries
Memes hot of the presses!
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 6, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Cat “subtly” shows owner that she wants to go outside
Must Watch
Hermione found a very subtle way of showing her owner that she...
Sheepadoodle thinks he’s the most interesting man in the world
Must Watch
Somebody get Henry the Sheepadoodle a Dos Equis! Stay thirsty my...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160212
163259