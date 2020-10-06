163233
Kelowna  

Kelowna city council endorses a more formal working relationship with the Journey Home Society

Homeless MOU endorsed

Kelowna city council believes the city is heading in the right direction in its goal to reduce and end homelessness in the city.

Council moved a step closer Monday by agreeing to a Memorandum of Understanding with the Journey Home Society, the organization born out of the Journey Home Task Force it implemented three years ago.

Under terms of the MOU, the city's role focuses on coalescing commitments from senior levels of government along with providing a financial investment in Journey Home.

"The MOU indicates the city commitment will be to advocate for leadership and investment through the national housing strategy at the federal level, leadership, investment and co-ordination across ministries at the provincial level and collaboration across municipalities at the regional level," said social development manager Sue Wheeler in her presentation before council.

She says the city will commit to the roles of funder, collaborator, partner, and will continuously explore opportunities to leverage city resources and contributions to strengthen senior government partnerships.

The city has already committed to providing $150,000 annually for the operations of Journey Home through 2021.

She says funding for the final two years of the MOU, 2022 and 2023 will be considered as part of the city's annual budget process.

"The ultimate objective of the strategy will be to shift to a focus of prevention over time, which working to achieve a functional end to homelessness in Kelowna.

"Achieving functional zero means responses are developed to ensure homelessness is prevented whenever possible, and if homelessness does occur it is rare, brief and non-reoccurring.

"Moving the needle on homelessness requires a strong and ongoing commitment from the city, and collaboration and partnership across all levels of government."

Coun. Maxine DeHart called this a great day for the city, adding people across the country are watching what the city is doing with its Journey Home strategy.

"People are very interested in our whole plan," she says.

"Every step of the way has been a success, and we are on the right path to success."

Coun. Brad Sieben added not one agency alone can take on the city's homeless issue.

"I think the city's role is from an advocacy standpoint," said Sieben.

"Maybe it's some of the things that are beyond the mandate of journey home, maybe it's a little bit more of the complex needs and the multi-ministeries that are dealing with housing, addictions, mental health, I think that's where the city plays a real role."

A full review of Journey Home is expected in September of 2021.

