163888
Kelowna  

City council approve development permits for two expansions

Brewery, dealership green-lit

- | Story: 312570

City council Monday rubber-stamped development permit applications for expansion of a car dealership on Highway 97 and Cary Road and Red Bird Brewery on Richter.

The dealership proposal on the highway includes the relocation of the current Buy Direct Truck Centre on the back of the property to eventually make room for two new dealerships to relocate to the front portion of the property.

Planner Dean Strachan says the property was recently subdivided to allow for the the eventual changes.

"The proposal includes some streetscape improvements, and fits with the form and character of the area," said Strachan in echoing support for the proposal.

A separate application to relocate the Hyundai and Toyota dealerships onto the property are in the hands of the city's planning department, and are expected to come to council at a later date.

A second development permit for expansion of the Red Bird Brewery was also given unanimous approval.

"The proposal would see a number of outdoor improvements on the site, mostly related to the outside seating area, as well as access to those areas," said Strachan.

He says the existing parking lot would be modified to allow for additional outdoor seating.

There are also plans for an outdoor stage.

Strachan says the company will have to come back to expand their liquor license.

Any questions regarding noise or other concerns would be brought up at that time.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

161351
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4286058
B6a 2897 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$600,000
more details
162679


163118


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Catniss
Catniss Kelowna SPCA >


153561


156971


Everything Autumn

Galleries
Autumn is officially upon us! If these photos don’t scream October, we don’t know what does.
Everything Autumn (2)
Galleries
Rugby handstand
Must Watch
Rebel Wilson ‘proud’ as she nears goal weight
Showbiz
Rebel Wilson is just 3 kg (6.61 lbs) from reaching her goal...
Dad teaches two year old how to deadlift and squat
Must Watch
Adorable!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831
162890