City council approve development permits for two expansions

Photo: Artist Rendition Red Bird expansion plan

City council Monday rubber-stamped development permit applications for expansion of a car dealership on Highway 97 and Cary Road and Red Bird Brewery on Richter.

The dealership proposal on the highway includes the relocation of the current Buy Direct Truck Centre on the back of the property to eventually make room for two new dealerships to relocate to the front portion of the property.

Planner Dean Strachan says the property was recently subdivided to allow for the the eventual changes.

"The proposal includes some streetscape improvements, and fits with the form and character of the area," said Strachan in echoing support for the proposal.

A separate application to relocate the Hyundai and Toyota dealerships onto the property are in the hands of the city's planning department, and are expected to come to council at a later date.

A second development permit for expansion of the Red Bird Brewery was also given unanimous approval.

"The proposal would see a number of outdoor improvements on the site, mostly related to the outside seating area, as well as access to those areas," said Strachan.

He says the existing parking lot would be modified to allow for additional outdoor seating.

There are also plans for an outdoor stage.

Strachan says the company will have to come back to expand their liquor license.

Any questions regarding noise or other concerns would be brought up at that time.