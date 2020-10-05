160621
Nurse suspended for not following infection control practices, making inappropriate comments about COVID-19

A Kelowna registered nurse has had his license suspended for a month for failing “to adhere to scientific based infection control practices and making inappropriate comments” related to COVID-19.

According to a notice posted online by the BC College of Nursing Professionals, an inquiry panel approved a consent agreement on Sept. 30 between the College and Dale Henly of Kelowna.

As a part of the agreement, Henly agreed to a four-week suspension of his certificate of registration. Other restrictions placed on him for the next 24 months include being limited to working for one employer in a group-based clinic practice rather than in an unsupervised home-care context, not being the sole RN on duty and not having supervision over students and/or new hires.

He has also been ordered to develop a learning plan related to “best practices for infection control and communications with clients.”

The BCCNP notice did not provide details of the incident that led the regulatory to get involved, but noted it occurred in March 2020.

“The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the College said.

This is not the first time Henly has found himself in hot water with the BCCNP.

In March 2018, he was reprimanded by the College for “repeatedly endorsing and recommending alternative websites and treatment to patients that were not approved by Interior Health Authority.”

The penalty for that offence included six months of supervision and a requirement to remain with the current employer aware of the conduct issue for at least 12 months.

Regulatory colleges like the BCCNP have the power to issue fines, suspend or revoke licenses and conduct investigations. Their primary mandate is to protect and serve the public and ensure their registrants are qualified, competent as well as following best practices and ethics.

