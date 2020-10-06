Kelowna Curling Club to reopen after COVID-19 closure

Sarita Patel

The Kelowna Curling Club is hurrying hard to get its season started with new COVID-19 safety protocols, but as general manager Jock Tyre tells Castanet, the game of curling hasn't changed much.

“We’re obviously going to ask people to wear masks when they’re on the ice, we’re going to ask them to use one sweeper only, and other than that, you’re not going to see much of a change,” says Tyre.

Up in the lounge there will be assigned seating and table service, meaning patrons are asked not to approach the bar.

“The good news is the way that the lounge is set up, you’re going to be able to sit with your opposition just as is tradition with curling," Tyre said, adding a full draw will be able to head upstairs with ample room for each bubble to sit six feet apart.

Tyre says curling is a family sport for every age, including snowbirds who may not be able to travel this year. They’re hosting a free open house on Oct. 10 for those looking to learn more about the sport.

“We’re using Eventbrite so we don’t put too many people out on the ice at the same time … we’re focusing on youth so we’re making it a real family event,” he adds.

They also host four clinics and five novice leagues for those wanting to start a team at the beginner level.

Curling is much more than a sport to the club's members, he said.

“I’ve been given a lot through the game of curling, I go to travel, meet some amazing people,” said Tyre. “There isn’t a province I haven’t travelled to for curling and there isn’t a province where I wouldn’t be able to go look people up, and that’s how I know how important it is for people to get back to the game.”

He says that people have been curling their entire lives and come down to the rink every season to visit their "other family."

“To think that we’d ever stop that so they couldn’t do it — I think it would kill a lot of people, not physically but mentally.”

For more information on this year's schedule, check out their website.