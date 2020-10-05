163888
160859
Kelowna  

Geologist donates $100K over past 25 years to students through book sales

Geologist donates $100K

- | Story: 312556

A local geologist has now donated $100,000 to Okanagan College, generated through the proceeds of five best-selling geology books on the Okanagan.

Murray Roed, for the last 25 years, has given 100 per cent of the proceeds of his books to the students at Okanagan College and the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO). 

With the latest donation of $5,000, Roed and his contributors have given more than $100,000 to local students.

“We’re all quite proud of how this turned out,” says Roed, adding the books were never about making money.

“We wanted to share our knowledge of this valley with residents and in doing so help future students entering the field with their studies. It’s worth celebrating what we’ve achieved, there are many contributors to these books and we’re really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together.”

Origin of the Okanagan Valley, British Columbia was first published in 1995. Roed and John D. Greenough released a second edition in 2004 and a third edition in 2014 entitled, Okanagan Geology.

Okanagan Geology South, co-edited with Robert J. Fulton, was first published in 2011 with a second edition out in 2017.

Roed also includes artistic renditions of geological landmarks in each of the books, which he paints himself. In total, more than 15,000 copies of the books have been sold by Mosaic Books, Indigo Books & Music, and a number of wineries that are still carrying the latest editions. The books are distributed by Sandhill Book Marketing.

Taylor Cornett is one of the students who received the Kelowna Geology Committee award nearly three years ago. He recalls feeling humbled to receive the support from Roed and others, who are well respected in the industry.

“I have Dr. Roed’s books on my bookshelf and I use them as a reference guide in my work,” says Cornett. “To meet him was very humbling and the award helped pay for my education.”

Helen Jackman, Okanagan College Foundation executive director, says the College is incredibly grateful for the legacy built by Roed and the other authors.

“Their support has lifted nearly 100 aspiring engineers, technologists and geologists into the field. It’s incredibly motivating for the next generation to know that industry leaders are supporting their education and career development,” says Jackman.

In addition to his books, Roed’s wife Debra says her husband has spent several decades volunteering his time to give talks at schools, neighbourhood groups and conferences for free.

“He’s really put his time and energy into educating the public. It’s just the kind of guy he is. He is a very generous person and generous with his time.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163127
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4283459
2612 Applewood Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$630,000
more details
155962


161791


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Catniss
Catniss Kelowna SPCA >


153561


160972


Everything Autumn

Galleries
Autumn is officially upon us! If these photos don’t scream October, we don’t know what does.
Everything Autumn (2)
Galleries
Rugby handstand
Must Watch
Rebel Wilson ‘proud’ as she nears goal weight
Showbiz
Rebel Wilson is just 3 kg (6.61 lbs) from reaching her goal...
Dad teaches two year old how to deadlift and squat
Must Watch
Adorable!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163654
162228