Kelowna General Hospital gets new neo-natal ventilator

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna General Hospital is getting a new neo-natal ventilator thanks to the TB Vets Charitable Foundation.

The donation of $50,000 will be used to purchase the ventilator, part of a record $1M in funding provided by TB Vets to hospitals and first responders across B.C. communities large and small.

“At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has put in perspective just how important and essential it is to have access to life-saving respiratory equipment, we are proud to have made such a significant contribution to the care of British Columbians,” says TB Vets CEO Kandys Merola.

“This is possible because of the generosity of TB Vets donors, including in particular through our Key Tag Program. Ten years ago, TB Vets went through a tough time, and we thought that we might have to close. But thanks to the support of our donors, we not only survived, but have been able to increase our reach, and to celebrate $1-million in donations this year!”

The Servo-n neonatal ventilator was created to help provide vulnerable neonates with the support they need while protecting the lungs, brain, and other developing organs.