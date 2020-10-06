Kelowna man takes on 'Everesting' challenge at Knox Mountain

If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to climb the height of Mount Everest, you should ask Kelowna’s Ross St. George.

On Monday, Oct. 5, he set himself the challenge of "Everesting" Knox Mountain, starting at 2 a.m. and completing laps of the mountain until 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"It's 8,848 metres by doing laps over and over and over. Each lap is about 270 metres.

"That was way harder than I expected. My body is pretty good surprisingly, my feet are pretty raw and my stomach is destroyed from all the race food, but muscles are good to go!"

St. George says he was excited to see the sun rise Monday morning, after more than three hours completing laps in the dark with a headlamp that was starting to cause discomfort.

He stocked his car full with a buffet of snacks for the long day ahead, including sandwiches, dried fruit and Red Bull drinks to sustain energy levels.

Everesting is a challenge St. George didn’t just set for his own sake, but to raise much needed funds for vulnerable youth through Elevation Outdoors.

"I thought about it the other week and decided, well, I’m in peak physical shape. I’ve spent a lot of time outdoors this summer and did some really high mountains so I figured I’m in shape, let’s do it and raise some money for a much-needed charity."

He believes Elevation Outdoors is serving a much-needed purpose right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, and says in the lead up to the provincial election, looking after our youth is a topic that needs to be discussed.

"Particularly in Kelowna, people are so ’sick of’ the homeless situation. People are quite upset by it and people don’t want the facilities in their neighbourhood, like not in my backyard. Well the way to prevent this is to work with kids who are troubled really early on, and give them some passions, give them some goals, give them some challenges, teach them resilience.

"Today is all about resilience for me, and this is what we need to do to help prevent this crisis that we’re dealing with here in Kelowna. We have to support our youth."

To donate and help St. George reach his goal of $2,500, visit the GoFundMe page.

For information on Elevation Outdoors, visit their website.