Kelowna  

FortisBC: power outage in Rutland and Ellison restored

Power restored in Rutland

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

Power has now been restored to FortisBC customers in Rutland and Ellison.

ORIGINAL 1:45 p.m.

More than 2,500 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna are without power this afternoon.

According to Fortis BC's outage map the power is off from Shadow Ridge golf course on the west side of Highway 97 down to Leathhead Road in the south and past Latta Road in the west.

Parts of Sexsmith Road and Reid's Corner, specifically, are without power.

The interruption has been ongoing since 1:18 p.m. crews are working to restore power but no cause has been listed for the outage.

