Pedestrian struck by drunk man on ATV on Postill Lake Road

Hit by drunk man on ATV

A teenage boy is still recovering in hospital after being hit by an ATV on Postill Lake Road last month.

Police say the incident happened just after 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 26 in the 7000 block of Postill Lake Rd.

The 17-year-old suffered serious injuries to his leg, including an injury to his femoral artery, after he pushed a female out of the way of the oncoming ATV.

When RCMP arrived on the scene they located the man believed to be the operator of the ATV thanks to the assistance of witnesses.

"During the investigation, officers formed grounds to believe that the driver was impaired," said Const. Solana Paré.

The driver of the ATV was given a roadside breathalyzer and failed. He was arrested and taken to the local detachment, where he provided further breath samples. 

The driver, a 25-year-old Kelowna man, sustained relatively minor injuries as a result of the collision and was released from custody. He now faces a number of potential charges and driving prohibitions. 

"The investigation remains ongoing and the RCMP will forward a detailed report to the BC Prosecution Service for review and consideration of charge approval," Const. Paré states.

“RCMP would like to acknowledge the number of bystanders who jumped in to provide first aid to the injured young man, while emergency medical crews responded to the scene.” said Const. Paré. “Our traffic services investigators are urging eye witnesses to the crash to immediately come forward and speak with police.”

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

