Injured mountain biker rescued from Kettle Valley Rail Trail

A 60-year-old woman was rescued from the Kettle Valley Rail trail area Sunday evening.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called out to assist an injured mountain biker around 4 p.m. Sunday.



A woman in her 60's injured her ankle at trestle number 4 and required assistance getting to the waiting ambulance.

COSAR dispatched nine members, who administered first aid and used the UTV to bring the woman to the BCEHS ambulance at the Ruth Station parking lot.

"It was a textbook operation," said search manager Duane Tresnich.

"We'd like to thank the public for their patience as we treated the subject and for helping us observe Covid-19 protocols."