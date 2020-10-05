160621
Kelowna  

Garage fire doused in Quail Ridge area of Kelowna

Early morning garage fire

Everyone got out of the home safely in an early morning garage fire in Kelowna.

About 06:15 a.m., the fire dispatch centre received a 911 call from a homeowner reporting a fire in his garage, on the 2400 Block of Quail Run Drive.

Crews arrived to find moderate smoke coming from the attached garage of the single-family residence.

The fire started on a work bench and extended into cabinets above, says Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Capt. John Kelly.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and there was no extension into the residence or structural damage to the garage.

The fire is deemed electrical in nature. 

KFD responded with four engines, a rescue unit, safety unit and a command vehicle along with 18 personnel.

