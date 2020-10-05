Late-night balcony fire at Kelowna apartment building

Photo: Jon Manchester

A balcony fire at a Kelowna apartment building was doused by firefighters late Sunday.

About 10:45 p.m., the Kelowna dispatch centre received several 911 calls reporting flames and smoke coming from a balcony on the fourth floor of an apartment building on the 1900 block of Pacific Court.

Crews advanced hoses up to the fourth floor and discovered a fire on the balcony of one of the units.

It was quickly extinguished and didn't migrate into the interior of the unit.

The deck did sustain fire and smoke damage, however, says Platoon Capt. John Kelly.

The fire has been deemed accidental in nature.

The tenant was not displaced by the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with four engines, a ladder truck, rescue vehicle, safety unit and command vehicle, with 18 personnel.