Norman and Nancy Hansen debut new floatplane for humanitarian aid

Canadian volunteer mission organization MiracleAir celebrated the debut of their new floatplane Sunday, which will soon be in action conducting medical emergency flights from remote villages along the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua.

MiracleAir founders Norman and Nancy Hansen will be travelling into isolated, remote communities on the water to pick up patients in the 2005 Found Bush Hawk XP plane, and transporting them to hospitals in the main cities.

"We work together with the local health/government officials, they notify us when there’s an emergency and then we fly in," says Hansen.

"This aircraft is amphibious, which means it has wheels so it can also land on runway ... we had worked with another airplane with a different organization but now MiracleAir is our own organization, and so this is our very first airplane. We're not sure if they’ll be more at this point, but this plane is a miracle as far as we’re concerned."

The plane features easily removable back seats to make room for a stretcher, extra storage in the floats, excellent performance on the water, they say.

Nancy, who was born in Nicaragua, says this kind of assistance is something that locals have been wanting for a long time.

"One of our visits when we were surveying the area where we were going to be working, some of the people told us they had been praying for years that something like this would happen for the community, because they didn’t have access to transportation, and many accidents happened or people would lose their lives.

"They were in tears, just to know that somebody had decided to come and help them. They said we’ll be praying that you can come back as soon as possible."

As for the Hansen's, the COVID-19 pandemic put a minor wrench in their plans, but they're hoping to return to Nicaragua by the end of this year.

Past aviation mission experiences in the nation have led them to helping pregnant women or women in labour in "really severe" situations, assisting victims of violence and airdropping anti-venom into a remote village to save the life of a six-year-old boy.

The couple say sharing their beliefs with people in the remote communities of Nicaragua is another fundamental aspect of the organization's purpose.

"We do want to share the love of Jesus with people there as well and so by going in and helping them, saving lives, it just opens up so many doors for us to be able to reach the people and give them hope. With this current situation in the world with COVID and everything, it’s even harder than when we were there [previously], so we're really excited about getting back there as soon as we can."

Okanagan local and former Canadian bush pilot Jud Wickwire is assisting with the project, and says his time spent with the couple in Nicaragua helped him to further understand the purpose of their mission.

"We went by boat to one village. It was four hours on the open ocean in this boat, it was just a beating. We were so happy it was over. After about half an hour we were ready to be done. By the end of four hours, we were just completely done, so the idea that you can make that same trip in an airplane in about 30 minutes or so - never mind the time of four hours - but to be hammered that hard if you’re pregnant or injured, you’d almost rather die."

If you’d like to give funds or find out more about the organization, visit miracleair.org.