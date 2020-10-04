About 260 participants took part in the annual Life Chain protest

Photo: Kelowna Right to Life Society

The Kelowna Right to Life Society's annual Life Chain event featured 260 participants Sunday afternoon.

Kelowna was one of more than 200 Life Chain locations across Canada this weekend.

Julie Wambeke, 2010's 'Woman of the Year,' was among the participants at Sunday's protest, which also happened to be her 100th birthday.

"Considering the current Covid-19 partial shutdown, we are very pleased with the turnout and the execution of the public event," says organizer Marlon Bartram.

Demonstrators were lined up along Highway 97 at five locations between Abbott Street and Gordon Drive.