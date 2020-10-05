Inaugural Rotary Blood Drive across Okanagan a success

Photo: Rotary Club of Kelowna (Left to Right) Bev Kines, Canadian Blood Services, Volunteer; Lenetta Parry, President, Rotary Club of Kelowna and Blood Drive Leader; Melissa Hunt, President, West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary and Allisa Wu, President, Rotary Now.

Rotary Clubs from across the Central Okanagan used the month of September to spread the word about the importance of donating blood through Canadian Blood Services.

In total five Rotary Clubs – West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary, Rotary Club of Kelowna, Ogopogo Rotary Club, Rotary Now, Rotary Club of Lake Country – plus the local Rotaract Club participated.

"Our inaugural Rotary Blood Drive, which challenged Rotarians, family and friends in the community to give blood during the month of September, resulted in 104 donors," says Lenetta Parry, President of the Rotary Club of Kelowna and blood drive leader.

"We hope that this is an initiative we can continue to grow year over year. Every donation saves three lives. This was an easy cause for our Rotary Clubs to get behind and support."

The Rotary Clubs coordinated the event with Canadian Blood Services, which serves the Central Okanagan area and provides blood products to the thousands of patients who need them each year.

“We are immensely grateful to donors for their cooperation, understanding and support during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gayle Voyer, territory manager with Canadian Blood Services in Kelowna.

“Blood donations across Canada since the onset of COVID-19 have helped maintain the national blood inventory and we thank local Rotary Clubs for their gift to our community.”

Canadian Blood Services reported an increase in cancellations due to the global crisis and wanted to remind the community that donating blood is perfectly safe at this time.

The Kelowna donation centre is open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and every second Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To make an appointment, check out blood.ca, call 1-888-2-DONATE or download their app.