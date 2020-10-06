163888
Wine & Pie home gala goes virtual

Local philanthropists Kevin and Linda Edgecombe are trying to raise $30,000 with their annual fundraiser, Wine & Pie. 

On Nov. 6, the couple will host an 'at home gala' in an effort to raise funds for charities in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon, and Edmonton. 

Attendees in each city will enjoy dinner and wine delivered to their homes, a silent auction, and a raffle. 
The event will also feature live performances from the Oilers’ national anthem singer, Robert Clark and singer-songwriter, Leah West.

The couple’s charities of choice are Her International, WIN House, and the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society.

"We always encourage people to pick a piece of the planet and give back. It could be overseas or their backyard. This year we're choosing both," said Kevin in a press release.  

In the Okanagan, food will be provided by Everest Indian Restaurant, Relvas Catering, Ricardos Catering and Gumtree Catering. 

To make this event more accessible, there are also Bring Your Own (BYO) dinner tickets available. 

Dinner tickets are on sale from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1. 

The Wine & Pie live stream takes place Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

