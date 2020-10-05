Feel the Love campaign will once again provide heating to a local family in need

Photo: Lennox

The Lennox Feel The Love campaign is back and for the second consecutive year, and Kelowna has been picked as one of the selected cities across North America to participate.



Lennox has partnered with an HVAC contractor to provide a local deserving and needy family with newly installed heating equipment.



A team of furnace installers will remove the old furnace and replace it with a brand new Lennox furnace - at no charge.



The team will also do some yard work for the family, washing their windows and help tidy up.



The recipients are determined through a nomination process, from May through Aug. 31 and the finalist is determined in September. The installations will take place between Oct. 8-11 across North America.

In Kelowna, Damian Gasparetto, President of Premium Comfort, tells Castanet the installation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 10.



According to Lennox's website, since the program began, they've provided more than 1,000 furnaces to families in need.

"With the addition of donations, thermostats, installations, parts and supplies, and labour, this comes to a $4.8 million investment."