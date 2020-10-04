163375
Kelowna  

Conservation group encourages leaving leaves on the ground

Help planet, don't rake

Autumn is here which means the leaves are changing colour and covering the ground. But instead of raking them up, the Nature Conservancy of Canada advises leaving them on the ground. 

The not-for-profit land conservation organization says leaving fallen leaves in your yard is a small act of nature conservation and can support backyard biodiversity in many ways.

“Backyard animals, such as toads, frogs and many pollinators, once lived in forests and have adapted to hibernate under leaves,” said Dan Kraus, NCC’s senior conservation biologist. “The leaves provide an insulating blanket that can help protect these animals from the cold and temperature fluctuations during the winter.”

They understand some residents prefer a tidy front yard and others mulch leaves with a mower - which also provides benefits. Another option is tucking some leaves under bushes, flower beds and gardens which can help prevent the freeze/thaw cycle in the roots through the winter months.

A benefit of not raking, other than saving you strenuous back-breaking activity, is soil improvement.

Kraus points out that as leaves break down, they also provide a natural mulch, which helps enrich the soil. Thick piles of leaves can impact the growth of grass and other plants come spring, but a light covering can improve the health of gardens and lawns.  

“While it’s great for cities to provide collection programs to compost leaves, the most energy-efficient solution is to allow nature to do its thing and for the leaves to naturally break down in your yard,” says Kraus.

“Plant stalks and dead branches also provide habitat for many species of insects,” says Kraus. “By cleaning up our yards and gardens entirely, we may be removing important wintering habitats for native wildlife in our communities.

“Migratory and resident birds can also benefit from your garden during the winter. Fruits and seeds left on flowers and shrubs are a crucial food source that sustains many songbirds during the winter."

With about 80 per cent of Canadians now living in towns and cities, backyard biodiversity is becoming increasingly important. 

“As Canadians, we have some of the planet’s last areas of wilderness, but for many of us and our children, finding that connection to nature starts at home.”

