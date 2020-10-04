Dirt bike stolen from back of pik

A Kelowna man had his expensive dirt bike stolen from the back of his pickup truck this weekend. And the theft was all caught on video.

Early Saturday morning at about 1:30 a.m., a man crawled into the back of the truck in the Golfview neighbourhood of Glenmore, and dragged the bike out of the truck's bed. Despite a motion-sensor light coming on, and a whistle from the motion-activated security camera that briefly spooked him, the thief made off with the bike in just a couple of minutes.

The bike's owner, who's asked to remain anonymous to keep the thief from knowing his identity, said the 2017 250 KTM EXC-F is worth about $11,000. He'd only had it for two years.

The dirt bike was strapped into the truck, and a rear wheel lock stopped the wheel from turning.

“It made it really hard for you to push it, but they obviously wanted it that badly,” the owner said. “It left a nice skid mark across the driveway and behind the neighbour's hedge. That's where they cut the lock off it and wheeled it across his lawn and probably into the back of a truck.”

After the owner woke up Saturday morning and reviewed his security footage of the theft, he called the police, who he says have been “super helpful.”

“The officer said he had a couple ideas of where he could go and look and they were going to go look at security footage as well, because there's only one way into this neighbourhood, so they'll have to definitely drive through a couple of lights,” the owner said. “Hopefully the lights have some cameras.”

He's reached out to his dirt biking friends all over B.C. and he's hoping someone will spot the bike. It has a Bear Creek sticker on the upper left fork and an orange brake pedal. Anyone who spots the bike can call police.

He's hopeful he will see his bike again, but says it's “probably in Calgary or something.”