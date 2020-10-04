163477
Kelowna  

Know which electoral district you live in before voting on Oct. 24

Which riding are you in?

- | Story: 312394

Ahead of the Oct. 24 provincial election, Kelowna residents will want to ensure they're casting their vote in the proper riding.

This can be somewhat confusing, as the city is made up of three electoral districts – Kelowna-Mission, Kelowna-Lake Country and Kelowna West.

The Kelowna-Mission riding includes the Mission, Braeloch, East Kelowna, and McCulloch communities. This riding is bordered to the north by Highway 97 and Highway 33. 

The Kelowna-Lake Country riding includes the Rutland, Ellison, Mckinley Landing, Winfield, Woodsdale, Okanagan Centre, Carrs Landing and Oyama communities. 

The Kelowna West riding includes all of West Kelowna including Westbank, Glenrosa, Smith Creek, Goats Peak, Shannon Lake, Boucherie, Casa Loma, Traders Cove, Wilson Landing, Fintry and Killiney Beach communities. Kelowna West also includes Kelowna's downtown core and the southern portion of the Glenmore area. 

Candidates for the Kelowna-Mission electoral district include:

  • Renee Merrifield - BC Liberal Party
  • Amanda Poon - BC Green Party
  • Krystal Smith - BC NDP

Candidates for the Kelowna-Lake Country electoral district include:

  • Kyle Geronazzo - Libertarian
  • John Janmaat - BC Green Party
  • Justin Kulik - BC NDP
  • Norm Letnick - BC Liberal Party
  • Silverado Brooks Socrates - Independent

Candidates for the Kelowna West electoral district include:

  • Matt Badura - Libertarian
  • Spring Hawes - BC NDP
  • Magee Mitchell - Independent
  • Ben Stewart - BC Liberal Party
  • Peter A. Truch - BC Green Party

For details on riding boundaries, check out the BC Elections Electoral District Explorer.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

162763
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4262305
2-6771 Hwy 97 S
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$214,900
more details
163625


163239


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kalie
Kalie Kelowna SPCA >


163501


161622


Sunday Dose

Daily Dose
Sunday morning awesomeness is here!  
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Harry Styles down to final two for James Bond role
Showbiz
Harry Styles has reportedly met with James Bond bosses to discuss...
Almost nailed it
Galleries
So close yet so far…
Bye, oops!
Must Watch


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162632
162228