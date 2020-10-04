Know which electoral district you live in before voting on Oct. 24

Photo: Elections BC

Ahead of the Oct. 24 provincial election, Kelowna residents will want to ensure they're casting their vote in the proper riding.

This can be somewhat confusing, as the city is made up of three electoral districts – Kelowna-Mission, Kelowna-Lake Country and Kelowna West.

The Kelowna-Mission riding includes the Mission, Braeloch, East Kelowna, and McCulloch communities. This riding is bordered to the north by Highway 97 and Highway 33.

The Kelowna-Lake Country riding includes the Rutland, Ellison, Mckinley Landing, Winfield, Woodsdale, Okanagan Centre, Carrs Landing and Oyama communities.

The Kelowna West riding includes all of West Kelowna including Westbank, Glenrosa, Smith Creek, Goats Peak, Shannon Lake, Boucherie, Casa Loma, Traders Cove, Wilson Landing, Fintry and Killiney Beach communities. Kelowna West also includes Kelowna's downtown core and the southern portion of the Glenmore area.

Candidates for the Kelowna-Mission electoral district include:

Renee Merrifield - BC Liberal Party

Amanda Poon - BC Green Party

Krystal Smith - BC NDP

Candidates for the Kelowna-Lake Country electoral district include:

Kyle Geronazzo - Libertarian

John Janmaat - BC Green Party

Justin Kulik - BC NDP

Norm Letnick - BC Liberal Party

Silverado Brooks Socrates - Independent

Candidates for the Kelowna West electoral district include:

Matt Badura - Libertarian

Spring Hawes - BC NDP

Magee Mitchell - Independent

Ben Stewart - BC Liberal Party

Peter A. Truch - BC Green Party

For details on riding boundaries, check out the BC Elections Electoral District Explorer.