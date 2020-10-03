163477
Kelowna  

Kelowna SPCA has been transformed into a parvo recovery ward

The Kelowna SPCA is in dire need of donations after transforming their facility into a parvo recovery ward, following the seizure of 97 animals from a Princeton property.

The BC SPCA was able to take the animals from a known animal hoarder last week, but so far eight puppies have died as a result of the canine parvovirus. The virus is a highly contagious and preventable illness that usually affects younger dogs.

The seized puppies, dogs, cats and horses are now being looked after in different facilities throughout the Okanagan and Lower Mainland.

The Kelowna SPCA has become the parvo recovery ward where staff and volunteers are working diligently to keep up with cleaning and disinfecting requirements.

Staff are asking the public to donate freshly laundered flat sheets and large towels to the facility. They must be placed in closed plastic bags and can be dropped off outside the branch on the donation shelves between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Dish soap, laundry pods and extra large garbage bags are also needed. These can be purchased through the BC SPCA's Amazon Wishlist here.

