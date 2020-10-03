Kelowna-Lake Country incumbent MLA adopts 'reverse door-knocking' strategy to meet with voters

Photo: Facebook/Norm Letnick

Kelowna-Lake Country incumbent MLA has adopted a different method of reaching out to voters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial election takes place Oct. 24 and with the current state of the world, Letnick is doing what it takes to minimize the risks that come with meeting voters. Rather than going door-to-door, he is inviting constituents to come visit him as his motorhome makes stops in their communities.

Letnick calls the campaigning "reverse door-knocking."

“Recognizing the challenges associated with door-knocking during the current pandemic, and in light of my history of have already knocked on thousands of doors during and between past elections, I’m making myself available to voters by traveling and parking my camper in their neighbourhoods,” he said.

“I invite all residents of the Kelowna-Lake Country riding to visit me at their convenience, usually between 4 and 8 p.m. I’ll ensure we sit at least two metres apart in my camper, and the seating areas will be cleaned with disinfectant after each person visits. I’m committed to doing this safely.”

Letnick has released a schedule which outlines when he will be visiting different communities.

“I look forward to hearing people’s ideas, concerns, and solutions,” he said.

His schedule is as follows:

Oct. 6 – Rutland/Tower Ranch – Across from Rutland Hall

Oct. 7 – Oyama – Across from the Community Hall

Oct. 8 – Commonwealth Rd – Near Holiday Park Resort (3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

Oct. 9 – Quail Ridge – Carney Park

Oct. 10 – Wilden – Near Union Rd. Traffic Circle

Oct. 11 – McKinley Landing – McKinley Landing Park

Oct. 12 – Carrs Landing – Coral Beach Park

Oct. 13 – Joe Rich – Outside Community Hall – Hwy 33 (3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

Oct. 14 – Ellison/Sunset Ranch – Outside Ellison Community Hall

Oct. 15 – Black Mountain – Lund Park

Oct. 16 – Okanagan Centre – Outside Okanagan Centre Hall

Oct. 17 – Glenmore – Cross Glen Park

Oct. 18 – Winfield – Beasley Park

Oct. 19 – Toovey Heights - James Hockey Park

Oct. 20 – Clifton-Magic Estates - Blair Pond (5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.)

Oct. 21 – High Point/Royal Pine/Popular Point – Knox Mtn. Tennis Courts

Oct. 22 – Lake Stone – Tennis Courts

Oct. 23 – Dilworth – Summit Park

For more information, call 250-575-4126 or email [email protected]