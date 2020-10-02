Man rescued from hillside in Canyon Falls Park

Photo: City of Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department completed another technical rescue in Canyon Falls Park on Friday.

At about 12:15 p.m., emergency crews were called about a person stuck on a hillside in the park.

“The first arriving officer did a scene assessment and based on the conditions and location of the person, it was deemed a technical rescue would be required,” said platoon captain John Kelly.

A seven-member team was dispatched, who were able to climb up to the patient, put him in a harness and lower him to a trail below the first waterfall

The man was not injured and able to walk out with KFD members.

“We would like to remind hikers to stay on marked trails only,” Kelly said.

Two fallen hikers were also rescued from the same park last month.