Kelowna  

Okanagan had just 15 new COVID-19 cases in past two weeks

1% of cases from Okanagan

Over the past two weeks, 15 of B.C.'s 1,365 new cases of COVID-19 came from the Okanagan.

The new data from the BC CDC, broken down geographically by health service delivery area, is current as of Thursday. The province releases its numbers broken down by the much larger health authorities on a daily basis.

With just one per cent of new cases coming from the Okanagan, the bulk of the cases have come from the Lower Mainland. The Fraser South area has seen 478 new cases in the past two weeks, while Vancouver has had 368.

Across the rest of the Interior, the Thompson-Caribou-Shuswap area had 12 new cases, the Kootenay East area had eight, while the Kootenay Boundary area had just one.

Province-wide, there were 677 new cases reported over the past week, which is down 203 from the week prior.

Case counts in most age groups have decreased in the past week, save for the 10-19 and 50-59 age ranges.

And across the Interior Health region, active cases dropped to 12 on Friday.

