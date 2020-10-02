163375
Kelowna  

Benchmark price of single-family home passes $700,000 mark

Housing market still sizzling

The benchmark price of a single-family home in the Central Okanagan has surpassed the $700,000 mark.

Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board released its September numbers on Friday, and it found the benchmark price, which represents a dwelling with typical attributes to those traded in the area, was up 6.3% from August to $710,700 in the Central Okanagan area.

Overall, the region from Peachland to Revelstoke experienced a 12% increase in residential sales over August and a whopping 78% jump over September 2019.

Single-family homes in the North Okanagan sold for a benchmark price of $517,800 in September, which represented a 7% hike over August. The number of single-family home sales in the North Okanagan increased an astounding 101.2% over August.

“Unusual market activity seems to be the theme this year, although not surprising considering there is nothing normal about 2020,” OMREB president Kim Heizmann said in a press release. “The pandemic has definitely made people look at things differently.

“We are seeing higher demand likely due to post-quarantine lifestyle changes.”

Townhouse benchmark prices were up across the Central and North Okanagan, and Shuswap/Revelstoke regions, as were the price tags for condominiums and apartments in all three regions.

