Construction continues Monday on sports field at Ponds Park

Construction crews will return to Ponds Community Park in the Upper Mission to continue work on a new sports field.

Crews will prepare the field from Monday, Oct. 5 to Thursday, Oct. 8 and then transfer soil throughout the holiday weekend from Friday Oct. 9 to Monday Oct. 13.

With machinery working in the area, the playground will be fenced off and closed during the Thanksgiving long weekend.

City officials say there is a risk of dust in the area, as crews haul about 2,500 cubic metres of soil from Frost Road to the park, however, they say a forecast of dry, fall conditions should keep dust to a minimum.

Full park construction will take place in the spring of 2021 including seeding and turf growing, fencing and irrigation, pathway improvements and landscaping.