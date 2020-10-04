163375
162388
Kelowna  

Construction continues Monday on sports field at Ponds Park

Building out Ponds Park

- | Story: 312330

Construction crews will return to Ponds Community Park in the Upper Mission to continue work on a new sports field.

Crews will prepare the field from Monday, Oct. 5 to Thursday, Oct. 8 and then transfer soil throughout the holiday weekend from Friday Oct. 9 to Monday Oct. 13.

With machinery working in the area, the playground will be fenced off and closed during the Thanksgiving long weekend.

City officials say there is a risk of dust in the area, as crews haul about 2,500 cubic metres of soil from Frost Road to the park, however, they say a forecast of dry, fall conditions should keep dust to a minimum.

Full park construction will take place in the spring of 2021 including seeding and turf growing, fencing and irrigation, pathway improvements and landscaping.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163729
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4262305
2-6771 Hwy 97 S
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$214,900
more details
163729


160133


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kalie
Kalie Kelowna SPCA >


163501


163118


Sunday Dose

Daily Dose
Sunday morning awesomeness is here!  
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Harry Styles down to final two for James Bond role
Showbiz
Harry Styles has reportedly met with James Bond bosses to discuss...
Almost nailed it
Galleries
So close yet so far…
Bye, oops!
Must Watch


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163720
162890