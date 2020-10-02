Kelowna fire crews douse a blaze at a boarded-up house in Rutland

UPDATE 4:42 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire says they made quick work of a fire at a vacant home on Moyer Road in Rutland on Friday.

"The first arriving officer reported smoke coming from an open door in the carport and also smoke showing from the soffits. An attack crew was sent in and located a fire in the basement of the 1.5-storey home," platoon captain John Kelly said.

He said there was no one home at the time of the fire and nobody was injured.

"The fire is deemed suspicious in nature and will be investigated by both RCMP and KFD investigators," Kelly added

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with three engines, a command vehicle, safety officer, and 14 personnel. RCMP and Fortis also attended the scene.

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.

Fire investigators tell Castanet the fire started in the basement and appears suspicious in nature.

No one is injured and the building was empty when firefighters entered the building.

RCMP remain on scene and are still investigating.

ORIGINAL 3:59 p.m.

Fire investigators are still on scene of a fire that broke out at 1960 Moyer Rd. Friday afternoon.

The house is boarded up and there was some concern that there may have been people inside the house at the time of the fire. So far the investigation has not revealed anyone inside.

Castanet has a reporter on the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.