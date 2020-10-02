163375
162228
Kelowna  

Kelowna fire crews douse a blaze at a boarded-up house in Rutland

Fire at boarded-up house

- | Story: 312326

UPDATE 4:42 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire says they made quick work of a fire at a vacant home on Moyer Road in Rutland on Friday.

"The first arriving officer reported smoke coming from an open door in the carport and also smoke showing from the soffits. An attack crew was sent in and located a fire in the basement of the 1.5-storey home," platoon captain John Kelly said.

He said there was no one home at the time of the fire and nobody was injured.

"The fire is deemed suspicious in nature and will be investigated by both RCMP and KFD investigators," Kelly added

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with three engines, a command vehicle, safety officer, and 14 personnel. RCMP and Fortis also attended the scene.

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.

Fire investigators tell Castanet the fire started in the basement and appears suspicious in nature.

No one is injured and the building was empty when firefighters entered the building.

RCMP remain on scene and are still investigating.

ORIGINAL 3:59 p.m.

Fire investigators are still on scene of a fire that broke out at 1960 Moyer Rd. Friday afternoon.

The house is boarded up and there was some concern that there may have been people inside the house at the time of the fire. So far the investigation has not revealed anyone inside.

Castanet has a reporter on the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

162288
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4247545
357 bornais st
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$723,900
more details
155962


162832


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kalie
Kalie Kelowna SPCA >


153561


161791


TGIF Gifs- October 2, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday afternoon fly by.
TGIF Gifs- October 2, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Baby boy shuts bathroom door for privacy
Must Watch
Check out what this little boy does when his mom finds him in the...
Dwayne Johnson announces XFL kick-off for 2022
Showbiz
Dwayne Johnson plans to launch his XFL football league in 2022.
Both ends of the rainbow
Must Watch
Guy gets excited about seeing  both ends of the rainbow.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162960
162228