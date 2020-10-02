163375
Kelowna  

This year's Fire Prevention Week theme is focused on kitchen safety

Staying safe in the kitchen

- | Story: 312314

This year's City of Kelowna Fire Prevention Week theme is "Serve up safety in the kitchen" — especially important this year with many staying at home and experimenting with new recipes.

Fire Prevention Week takes place between Oct. 4 and 10 and the Kelowna Fire Department is gearing up to provide education and awareness about ways to stay safe in the kitchen to the community.

“We know that in 2019, 851 fires in our province were started in the kitchen from cooking, resulting in $39 million worth of damage,” says Paul Johnson, fire prevention officer with the Kelowna Fire Department.

“There are several simple steps people can take to help prevent these types of fires including keeping cooking areas clear and being attentive to what you are cooking.”

Some tips to remember about kitchen safety include:

  • Focusing on the task at hand. Fires start when people get distracted and the heat gets too high. If you need to leave the kitchen, even briefly, turn off the stove.
  • Most kitchen fires are started when someone is frying food. So, if you are frying and notice smoke or grease starting to boil, turn off the burner.
  • Stay alert and ensure you are awake when cooking. Consumption of alcohol and certain drugs can make you drowsy and inattentive.
  • Keep your pot handles turned inwards to prevent the chance of them getting bumped or knocked over.
  • Keep your pets and kids at least one metre away from a hot stove.
  • Grease and water do not mix. If a grease fire begins, try smothering the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turn the stove off.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

155962
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4237430
B5b 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$575,000
more details
163659




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kalie
Kalie Kelowna SPCA >


163501


162832


TGIF Gifs- October 2, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday afternoon fly by.
TGIF Gifs- October 2, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Baby boy shuts bathroom door for privacy
Must Watch
Check out what this little boy does when his mom finds him in the...
Dwayne Johnson announces XFL kick-off for 2022
Showbiz
Dwayne Johnson plans to launch his XFL football league in 2022.
Both ends of the rainbow
Must Watch
Guy gets excited about seeing  both ends of the rainbow.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160212
162228