This year's Fire Prevention Week theme is focused on kitchen safety

This year's City of Kelowna Fire Prevention Week theme is "Serve up safety in the kitchen" — especially important this year with many staying at home and experimenting with new recipes.

Fire Prevention Week takes place between Oct. 4 and 10 and the Kelowna Fire Department is gearing up to provide education and awareness about ways to stay safe in the kitchen to the community.

“We know that in 2019, 851 fires in our province were started in the kitchen from cooking, resulting in $39 million worth of damage,” says Paul Johnson, fire prevention officer with the Kelowna Fire Department.

“There are several simple steps people can take to help prevent these types of fires including keeping cooking areas clear and being attentive to what you are cooking.”

Some tips to remember about kitchen safety include: