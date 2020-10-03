Kelowna and the Journey Home Society set to ink a Memorandum of Understanding

Photo: Colin Dacre/file

The City of Kelowna is being asked to sign a Memorandum of Understanding designed to support implementation of the Journey Home strategy.

The MOU between the city and the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society comes out of a draft MOU presented to council earlier this year.

The Journey Home task force was first established in 2017 by the city to seek out a "made-in-Kelowna solution to homelessness using best practices, proven methods and situations unique to the city."

Council, in 2018, endorsed the Journey Home strategy, which included detailed implementation and funding plans for addressing homelessness.

The proposed MOU would further formalize the partnership between the city and the society.

"Beyond the leadership, funding, and support commitments already made by the city, it was recognized there would be a need for additional ongoing contribution commitments by the city," a report for council stated.

"These include a strong alignment of efforts and long-term planning, intentional positioning resources and contributions to leverage senior government funding, and ongoing advocacy to senior government to affect system change and to garner the necessary investments for implementation."

The agreement, staff say, is designed to ensure the successful implementation of Journey Home.

"During the consultation phase of the strategy development, it was deemed critical that the city have a formal relationship with the backbone organization supporting the implementation of the strategy, ensuring alignment of efforts, leveraging of partnerships and opportunities, and to strengthen advocacy for system change.

"The MOU encompasses these elements to support the ongoing advances in implementing the strategy by amplifying impacts and outcomes through jointly supported efforts to address homelessness, ensuring that any experience of homelessness is brief, rare, and non-reoccurring."

The MOU would run through 2023, and could be extended further following performance reviews in 2021 and 2023.