Red Bird brewing expansion going before city council

Brewery looks to expand

Owners of Red Bird Brewing are looking to take advantage of the "popularity of the craft brew industry, Kelowna population growth and strong tourism," by expanding their current business.

The Richter Street brewery is proposing to expand the overall operation by transitioning the main production and sales component to a building at the rear of the property, and maintaining the existing operation in a second building at the front of the property.

That second building would be used for brewery and distillery production as well as private party rentals.

Along with building renovations, owners are also proposing to renovate the area between the two buildings to facilitate a seasonal, outdoor, liquor service area.

An outdoor seating area would be added along with an elevated music stage.

Seven current parking stalls would be maintained, with 80 short-term bicycle parking spaces added.

According to planning staff, the brewery has been in operation for nearly three years, and, over that time, has not generated any complaints for noise or disturbances.

City council will review the application Monday.

