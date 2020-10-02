UBCO offers free feedback for creative writers

Photo: UBCO

If you're an aspiring writer looking for some critical feedback, UBC Okanagan has a plan for you.

Budding creative writers can submit their work for review up until Oct. 8, and writer in residence Kim Senklip Harvey will review and offer feedback.

Harvey is a director, playwright and actor, and has been chosen as this fall’s writer in residence with the creative writing program at UBC Okanagan. She will be holding virtual one-on-one meetings from October 13 to the 23 to discuss the writing process and storytelling techniques.

“Kim is an exciting, dynamic, up-and-coming playwright, whose play, Kamloopa: An Indigenous Matriarch Story, is as funny as it is profound,” says Anne Flemming, professor of creative writing at UBC Okanagan. “Her transformative work has a great energy that I’m excited for our students and the wider community to get to know.”

Harvey is a Syilx, Tsilhqot’in, Ktunaxa and Dakelh nation woman and has worked on many projects all across the world.

Harvey will also be giving a free virtual talk, Interior Salish Sharing: Stories from a Shapeshifter on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.