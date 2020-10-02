160621
Kelowna  

Truck Centre on Hwy 97 proposes to relocate to rear of property

Truck Centre on the move

A large property fronting Highway 97 at Cary Road could soon undergo a major facelift.

The property is presently the home of Buy Truck Direct Centre, but a proposal before council Monday would see the truck centre relocate to the back of the property.

Recently, the 5.2 acre property was subdivided, creating two new lots. one to the north, and one to the south of the property.

Under the proposal before council, the truck centre would relocate to a lot on the back western portion of the property.

It would consist of a one-storey showroom/service centre building, with space around the building for staff and customer parking, and for sale vehicles.

Planning staff indicate the two new lots on the north and south side of the property fronting Highway 97 could eventually be the home of two new dealerships.

Staff indicate development permit applications are in stream for the relocation of the Hyundai and Toyota dealerships.

