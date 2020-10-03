Lawsuit against KGH security company dismissed

Photo: File photo

A local man who sued Kelowna General Hospital's security company after he was escorted out of the hospital last year has had his lawsuit dismissed.

Last December, Billy Chirdaris attended KGH after fracturing his ankle, but he was asked to leave the hospital when he persistently asked for help from hospital staff, according to him.

“Mr. Chirdaris says that after his transfer from a stretcher to a wheelchair, his foot had poor support and he was in extreme pain,” Civil Resolution Tribunal vice chair Shelley Lopez stated in her recent decision.

“He says he tried to tell a nurse and a counter clerk about his need for a bed or chair to provide better support, but he says they did not acknowledge his request.”

After some time, a Paladin security guard intervened, and Chirdaris “started to cause a scene,” according to Chirdaris' family member who was there. The witness, BC, said more security guards showed up, and one grabbed Chirdaris's arm.

“BC did not describe the grab as aggressive, but said that Mr. Chirdaris 'protested' after which one guard said, 'I’m gonna put you to the ground and the RCMP is going to remove you from the property if you don’t comply,'” the decision states.

“There is no suggestion that the Paladin guard ever did throw Mr. Chirdaris to the ground or made any physical contact beyond the alleged arm grab.”

Chirdaris said the guard used “excessive force” and was “grossly negligent,” claiming the threat of imminent harm constituted a verbal assault, while the grabbing of his arm constituted battery. He sought $4,500 in damages from Paladin Security for pain and suffering.

The Civil Resolutional Tribunal dismissed Chirdaris' claims though, noting an RCMP officer, after reviewing surveillance footage of the incident, reported no threat had been made and the guard made no physical contact with Chirdaris.

“Mr. Chirdaris resisted removal, and his argumentative behaviour escalated and that he 'shook the door' of the hospital while being escorted out,” Lopez stated.

“In context, even if a Paladin guard had 'grabbed' Mr. Chirdaris’ arm, I would not find Paladin liable for the tort of battery because I find the grab as described was not negligent in the circumstances.”

The Civil Resolution Tribunal is an online dispute resolution system in B.C. that deals with small claim matters involving disputes of less than $5,000. It was first established in 2012, and in 2018, its jurisdiction was expanded to include some motor vehicle disputes.