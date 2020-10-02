163375
Kelowna  

Magee Mitchell announces independent candidacy in Kelowna-West

Independent joins race

An independent candidate has thrown his hat in the ring for the provincial election in Kelowna-West.

Magee Mitchell has announced his candidacy for the Oct. 24 vote.

The family man says he has experience in several industries and has "a deep passion for politics."

Mitchell has a bachelor of arts in political science and experience as a ski patroller, Class 1 driver in the oilpatch, as a concrete pump operator in Kelowna, food service employee at Kelowna General Hospital and currently works with an accounting firm.

"(This) has given me experiences in a variety industries that I believe sets me apart from other politicians," he says.

"I am tired of big party petty politics, and it is time to get some new energy into our political system," says Mitchell. "As an independent, I would be working to bring a voice for all constituents, not just those who can afford it ... I wouldn’t be bound to follow a major party's platform, (but) rather listen to my constituents and do what is best for them."

He says his platform includes "protection for our children, with harsher penalties for pedophiles, stopping drugs from coming into the country with more secure borders, airports and ports, and making changes to ICBC that all British Columbians are asking for."

