Kelowna and Kamloops flights added to BC CDC's COVID exposure list

Photo: BC CDC

Two recent flights to the B.C. Interior have been flagged by the BC CDC for possible COVID-19 exposure.

The BC Centre for Disease Control has added a Sept. 23 flight to Kelowna and a Sept. 16 flight to Kamloops to its COVID-19 public exposures page.

The flights are among 16 domestic and eight international flights added to the site.

The CDC tweeted Thursday night that the Kelowna flight was Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna.

A passenger on the flight later tested positive for the coronavirus. The possibly affected rows were not listed.

The Kamloops flight was WestJet flight 3111 from Calgary to Kamloops.

Passengers possibly affected on that flight were seated in rows six to 12.

All the other flights either flew in or out of Vancouver.

Any travellers returning to B.C. are encouraged to check the public health agency's website for updates about flights identified for the risk of exposure.

Those travelling from outside of Canada, meanwhile, must arrive prepared with a 14-day self-isolation plan.

Photo: BC CDC