BC seeing record levels of film production, crews busy at Kelowna's Tugboat Beach

Biggest year for film

British Columbia is seeing the highest level of film production in history and Kelowna's Tugboat Beach was full of film crews Thursday with another movie being shot.

The film, Under a Lovers Moon, includes "love, suspense and a little bit of comedy," according to production manager Robert Bricker.

This film is one of the many Hallmark and Lifetime movies that have been shot in the Okanagan recently.

"Our company is set to do probably 15 movies over the next year and a half, and a big part of that and for us to be successful is to be able to hire local people and contribute to the economy here in the Okanagan," says Bricker.

"Kelowna was the very first place in North America to have film again and this is now our fifth movie since June in the Okanagan."

Bricker called the future for film in the Okanagan "bright," as the province as a whole sees a record-level of film production. Sixty-three productions are currently in the works in B.C.

For Kelowna's Nina Harder, this film is the second she has been involved with in recent months.

"I was on the last production, it was filming at my family's winery which is in Lake Country - its called Ex Nihilo and we were shooting a film there and they hired me on as the liaison to be the point of communication between their crew and our staff," she says.

"They asked me to come aboard so I joined the circus and here I am. I love the fact that film is fast pace, high energy, just a fun environment to be a part of. Vancouver is that Hollywood north and so it's nice to see that Kelowna is starting to become a hub for the film industry."

Under a Lovers Moon will be available to watch in the coming months in Canada and the United States on the Lifetime, W Network and Hallmark channels. 

"These types of movies, my sense is this has replaced the soap opera," says Bricker. "This is the demographic that watched soap operas but everybody creeps in. These films are feel good films, love stories and for the family."

