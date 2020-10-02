163477
Kelowna  

About 96% of School District 23 students are attending class

Most local kids in class

Enrolment at schools within the Central Okanagan School District is up over last year.

School District 23 Supt. Kevin Kaardal says enrolment is up about 407 students as of the end of September.

Much of that increase is being felt in middle schools, which are up 414 students, mainly due to a change in grade configuration at Canyon Falls Middle School.

However, he says, once all figures are in, this year's numbers will likely be very close to the 2019-2020 school year.

Kaardal says about 96 per cent of those students are attending class on a regular basis. Only 34 students have chosen home schooling, while a little more than 700 have chosen remote options made available due to COVID-19.

"Right now, I'm very thrilled we have most kids back, and it's going very smoothly - I wouldn't say perfectly, but very smoothly," said Kaardal.

"I give everyone high marks, no grades, just high marks for all their efforts. Teachers, parents, our support staff, we're going to try and make it work, and we're going to have to keep watching and continue working."

Most importantly, Kaardal says, to date, there have been no exposures of COVID-19 in any school in the district.

