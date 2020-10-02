RBC continues support for local youth through CODEanagan

163738
The United Way has been presented with a $40,000 cheque from the RBC Foundation for their continued commitment to CODEanagan, a barrier-free tech program for youth.

The funding is part of the RBC Future Launch program designed to help young Canadians prepare for a drastically changing workforce.

CODEanagan is a partnership with Accelerate Okanagan and Okanagan College, with support from Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, that will provide youth with boot camps and mentorship to inspire them to pursue a career in the tech sector. 

Bootcamps normally run twice per year with the next launch in December. For more information, click here.

